The iPad Air 5 with M1 Chip is $150 Off

Enjoy turbocharged productivity and gaming on the go with the latest deal for the iPad Air 5. Today, the M1-powered 5th Generation iPad Air Wi-Fi with 64GB of storage is down to just $449 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The iPad Air is a favorite for those who don’t want to be weighed down as they move about their daily lives. The inclusion of the M1 chip lets you multitask and play graphic-intensive games. Up front is a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for brilliant colors and immersive video, with P3 wide color and True Tone to make content appear stunning.

Touch ID is built-in so you can make payments or unlock your iPad in seconds. What we like about the iPad Air 5 is its lightness and all-day battery, plus support for peripherals like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get the discounted 5th Generation iPad Air Wi-Fi with 64GB storage today!