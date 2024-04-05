The iPad Air with M1 Chip is $150 Off

The iPad Air is the lightest and most portable tablet in Apple’s lineup. Today, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air 5 for just $449 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 5th-generation iPad Air is lighter yet more powerful than ever, thanks to the M1 chip at the helm. With desktop-level computing at the palm of your hand, there’s no app, game, or content the iPad Air cannot run or show. An immersive Liquid Retina display puts out true-to-life colors and smooth videos so you can enjoy watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Browsing in multiple windows won’t be an issue because of the revamped iPadOS.

All of the iPad Air’s other features are there for quality of life, including Touch ID for unlocking and payments, Wi-Fi 6 for speedy connections, and USB-C for fast charging and data transfers. Get the discounted iPad Air 5 today!