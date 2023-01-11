The iPad Mini 6 Gets a $99 Discount

The iPad mini is a small form-factor tablet that can run apps, browser windows, and a lot more. Today, you can snag the iPad mini 6 WiFi model with 64GB of storage for just $399.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad mini looks a lot bigger, display-wise, thanks to an all-screen design and Liquid Retina technology. It works seamlessly with an Apple Pencil to unlock its capability for creative work and crafting ideas. Touch ID allows for convenient authentication and Apple Pay functions.

Though small in size, you can count on the iPad mini 6 to last all day. The A15 Bionic chip can handle everyday tasks, such as browsing the web, running apps, and games, or for school. You can also use the 12MP rear and front camera for video calls and capturing precious moments.

Grab the discounted iPad mini 6 in all colors at a $99 discount today!