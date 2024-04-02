The iPad Mini 6 is $115 Off

The iPad mini is the perfect size for small work and consuming content on the go. Today, the iPad mini 6 WiFi model with 64GB storage is down to just $375 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Advertisements

At just 8.3 inches the iPad mini is the right size for your bag or backpack. Add a smart folio or Apple Pencil and you can type emails or bring your inspired ideas to life on various Apple apps. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display goes great when you’re watching your favorite shows or doing some light photo editing on the go, and the A15 Bionic chip is speedy enough for most apps and browsing tasks.

Video conferences are not out of the picture, thanks to the 12MP Ultra Wide camera and Center Stage capability, and a single full charge should last you the whole day with juice to spare. Get the discounted iPad mini 6 today!