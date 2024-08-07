iPad

The iPad Mini 6 is $119 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad mini

Gain the power of a full-sized iPad at an excellent discounted price. Today, the iPad mini 6 with 64GB wi-fi is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

The smallest iPad in the lineup can hold a candle to its bigger counterparts, boasting a powerful chip that can handle everyday tasks and more. Inside is an A15 Bionic chip, with USB-C connectivity and ultra-fast wi-fi so you can be more productive and efficient. The 12MP front camera supports Center Stage so you won’t have to worry about being out of focus in videoconferences.

Apple iPad mini

Up front is a stunning 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display so graphics and images look sharp and vivid. As far as convenience is concerned, you can use Touch ID to unlock or sign into apps, as well as use Apple Pay with a fingerprint. Get the discounted iPad mini 6 today!

