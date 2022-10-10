The iPad Mini 6 is Only $399

Today’s deal strikes $100 off the latest iPad mini 6. You can now buy the Apple 64GB iPad Mini 6 WiFi for only $399 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The newest iPad mini is versatile and compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 for content and digital creation on the go. It sports USB-C charging and has speedy WiFi 6 technology. Most of the bezels are gone too, so you get to experience the full 8.3 inches for watching videos, consuming content, and browsing through the web.

The Apple tablet sports an all-day battery so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice at inopportune times. You can mix and match with your outfit, or pick your favorite color among Pink, Starlight, Purple, or Space Gray. The A15 chip keeps things responsive, and you’d be able to do nearly all your daily tasks or activity with this handy and portable device. Buy the iPad mini 6 at $100 off today!