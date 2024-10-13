iPad

The iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Mini

Need a bigger screen to browse the web, social media, or watch your favorite TV shows than your iPhone? Today, the iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi model with 64GB storage is down to just $349.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink

The 6th-generation iPad mini comes with an A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP back and front camera, and an all-day battery. It’s the perfect size for portability without being too cumbersome, and powerful enough to run daily apps such as emails, a web browser, streaming services, and your favorite games. With a smart folio or an Apple Pencil, you can unlock more functions such as jotting down notes or sketching on the go.

Apple iPad Mini

Touch ID is available to make Apple Pay transactions or sign into apps. It’s definitely a worthy companion to bring with you on a daily basis. Get the iPad mini 6 today!

