The iPad Mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is Still on Sale

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

The sixth-generation iPad mini still holds excellent value for money for those who need a small tablet. Today, the iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB model is down to just $349.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink

Boasting a bigger screen than that of a smartphone and yet still compact and portable, the iPad mini 6 is a good device to bring with you for light work or entertainment. At the front is an A15 Bionic chip to handle all of your everyday apps and browsing, coupled with 64GB of storage to hold all your digital files, photos, and videos for a while. 12MP cameras go at the front and back for capturing special moments or when you need to do a FaceTime call.

Apple iPad

Inside is an all-day battery that can last a long time before needing a recharge. Get the discounted iPad mini 6 wi-fi with 64GB storage today!

