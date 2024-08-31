iPad

The iPad Mini 6 with 64GB Wi-Fi is $119 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini

The current iPad mini 6 is discounted again to an amazing price for an attractive deal. Today, the iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi model with 64GB storage is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi... $499.00 $379.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s smallest tablet is great for small tasks and entertainment, packing a light and portable 8.3-inch screen and the A15 Bionic chip. The gorgeous screen has advanced technology such as wide color, true tone, and ultralow reflectivity, so everything looks good, even TV shows and movies. Touch ID is a convenient feature that allows you to pay or unlock your tablet within a second. An all-day battery lets you do what you want without having to plug in. Pair that with a Smart Folio or the Apple Pencil and you’ll have a capable tablet that can do more.

iPad Mini

USB-C charging and 12MP cameras round out the iPad mini’s features. Get it today!

