The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off

The small but capable iPad mini is being offered at an excellent discount today, with the WiFi 128GB model down to just $399 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The iPad mini 7 boasts a number of improvements, including the A17 Pro chip, Touch ID, a bigger display, and support for Apple Intelligence. In short, you get a complete iPad experience at a fraction of the size. Apple Intelligence just boosts everything, like productivity, and when you need answers quick. It also has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display so you can watch or play anything to your heart’s content.

Since the iPad mini is easy to carry around, you’ll find that Touch ID serves as an excellent companion for Apple Pay. Simply affix your fingerprint and you can make payments wherever you are. Having an all-day battery doesn’t hurt either. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 today!