iPad

The iPad Mini 7 128GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

Apple’s iPad Mini 7 is marked 20% off on Amazon, featuring the A17 Pro Chip to provide you with a fast and powerful performance, combined with Apple Intelligence to keep your data safe and get your work done fast, with 128GB of memory to store your documents, videos, photos, and games library.

Advertisements

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display comes with P3 wide color, ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and more advanced technology features to deliver stunning images, letting you view your favorite movie or show or a requirement-heavy game in its majestic graphics.

iPad Mini 7
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $499.00 $474.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPad Mini 7 is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing and taking notes, letting you do more with your iPad, as well as the Smart Folio with automatic wake/sleep functionality. It also serves as a stand when you are typing, reading, or viewing documents or watching shows, or making a FaceTime call for your convenience. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 enables support for Starlink on T-Mobile
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a notch
1 Min Read
iOS
WhatsApp update for iOS addresses privacy issue
1 Min Read
iMac M4
iMac M4 $105 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.3
macOS Sequoia 15.3 launched 
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 launched
1 Min Read
iPods
iPods owned by late Karl Lagerfeld put to auction by Sotheby’s
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
O3-mini
O3-mini launches to ChatGPT users
1 Min Read
AR Glasses
Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?