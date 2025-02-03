The iPad Mini 7 128GB is $100 Off

Apple’s iPad Mini 7 is marked 20% off on Amazon, featuring the A17 Pro Chip to provide you with a fast and powerful performance, combined with Apple Intelligence to keep your data safe and get your work done fast, with 128GB of memory to store your documents, videos, photos, and games library.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display comes with P3 wide color, ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and more advanced technology features to deliver stunning images, letting you view your favorite movie or show or a requirement-heavy game in its majestic graphics.

The iPad Mini 7 is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing and taking notes, letting you do more with your iPad, as well as the Smart Folio with automatic wake/sleep functionality. It also serves as a stand when you are typing, reading, or viewing documents or watching shows, or making a FaceTime call for your convenience.