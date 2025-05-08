iPad

The iPad mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad mini 7

The iPad mini is your compact companion for entertainment, games, and more. Today, the iPad mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $399 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

The latest iPad mini is packed with current hardware, including the A17 Pro chip, a Liquid Retina display, and Apple Intelligence. It’s the full iPad experience with support for Apple Pencil for creative content and editing videos and photos. The 8.3-inch display is big enough to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows comfortably and without eye strain. Speaking of which, the front and rear cameras will be more than sufficient for taking photos and videos of everyday moments.

iPad mini 7
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $499.00 $399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

iPadOS allows for seamless multitasking so you can get things done faster. The iPad mini 7 has an all-day battery so you can use it for several days before plugging in. Get it today!

