The iPad Mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi is $49 Off

Apple’s smallest tablet is getting a significant discount in today’s deal. The iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to see the discount.

Advertisements

The iPad mini 7 packs a lot of punch in its portable-sized body, including the A17 Pro chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Intelligence. A bigger screen size means you can do more and possibly have two apps or browser windows side by side, boosting productivity to new levels compared to working on a smartphone.

In addition, the all-day battery ensures you can do plenty of things, such as browse through social media, watch your favorite shows, or catch up with friends via video call before needing to plug in a charger. Buy the iPad mini 7 with 128GB storage today!