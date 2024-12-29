iPad

The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi  is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

Need something you can carry with you that’s small enough not be cumbersome? Today’s deal is a great solution- the iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi model with 256GB storage is down to just $529 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

In Apple’s latest model, the iPad mini is equipped with faster Wi-Fi 6E and boasts the A17 Pro chip for processing tasks, apps, and games. It’s the perfect size to take for that downtime and offers a bright 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen for vivid pictures and binge-watching movies and TV shows. It’s more than just a tablet as it has a 12MP back and front camera for video calls with family and friends, and an all-day battery so you can just enjoy and use it whenever you want.

iPad Mini 7
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $577.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The A17 Pro chip is great for playing the latest games. Couple it with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard and you can be productive even when you’re out and about. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 today!

