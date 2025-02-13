iPad

The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

Apple’s smallest tablet is arguably at its best price ever. Today, the iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is down to just $399 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Though diminutive in size, the iPad mini 7 offers excellent value for money. It’s very portable and yet powerful enough to handle most tasks, including creative design and productivity work. Inside is an A17 Pro chip, superfast Wi-Fi 6E technology, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen that works equally well on videos, websites, social media, and streaming shows. You get Apple Intelligence as well to speed up the things you do on a daily basis.

iPad Mini 7
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $499.00 $399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With advanced 12MP Ultra Wide cameras and a battery that can last the whole day, and support for accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro, the iPad mini 7 can very well replace your laptop. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB today!

