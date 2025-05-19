iPad

The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

The iPad mini is the perfect companion for light work, entertainment, and general tablet functions. Today, the iPad mini 7 wi-fi 128GB is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Its 8.3-inch display is just right for various activities, including content creation, browsing, and watching your favorite shows. Under the hood is the A17 Pro chip for running all your apps and games. What we especially like about the iPad mini 7 is the all-day battery, so you can use it whenever you like. There’s also a 12MP rear and front camera for vacation photos and the occasional selfie.

iPad Mini 7
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP... $499.00 $399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It’s worth noting that the tablet supports Apple Intelligence, which means you can be more productive and get more use out of your iPad mini. With iPadOS, you can multitask as if you’re using a Mac computer. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 today!

