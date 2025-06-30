The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is $100 Off

If you’ve been waiting for the price of the iPad mini 7 to drop, then this is the time. Today, the wi-fi model with 128GB of storage is down to just $399 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The latest iPad mini is more powerful, thanks to the A17 Pro chip that’s able to handle any game or app. Up front is a crisp and colorful 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. You’ll love watching your favorite shows and similar forms of content in such a portable form. The device’s wi-fi has been upgraded to 6E for faster connections and file transfers. Furthermore, you can easily unlock and sign into apps without having to type in your username and password via Touch ID.

Advanced cameras can be found on the front and rear- the 12MP rear camera is great for capturing videos in 4K, while the one at the front supports Center Stage. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 today!