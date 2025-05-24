The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off

Apple’s smallest iPad is down to an affordable price in today’s deal. The iPad mini 7 wi-fi 256GB is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The iPad mini 7’s small 8.3-inch frame surprisingly packs a lot of useful features, including a Liquid Retina display, all-day battery, support for wi-fi 6E, and the A17 Pro chip. This means you can download any game or app you want for work or play. Streaming apps, photo editing tools, and games can fit in the 256GB built-in storage. You’ll love the compact size and how it can easily fit your go-to bag or purse.

With iPadOS you can also use it like a laptop for productivity. At school, you can pair it with a smart folio or the Apple Pencil so you can take notes or jot ideas. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 today!