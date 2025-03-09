The iPad Mini 7 WiFi 128GB is $100 Off

Amazon has the iPad Mini 7 marked at 20% off, bringing the price down from $499 to only $399.

Advertisements

Featuring an A17 Pro chip and the latest Wi-Fi 6E, expect ultra-fast performance when tackling your daily tasks at work, projects, or gaming. Apple Intelligence will boost your productivity even more, letting you write, express yourself, and get creative, while providing privacy protection for your peace of mind.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features advanced technology like True Tone, P3 Wide Color, and ultralow reflectivity that makes everything look amazing in the tablet. 12MP Ultra Wide Front Cam and Wide Back Camera with Center Stage support create engaging meetings and calls while making it more convenient for you.

The iPad Mini 7 Features a Touch ID for verification when you make payments and sign in on apps. It lets you capture images and videos in 4K and has adequate 128GB of storage for your apps, games, documents, videos, photos, and music files. Order yours today!