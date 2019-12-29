The iPad Pro 2020 may have a glass back and triple camera setup

Photo renders of the 2020 iPad have been released, courtesy of ‘OnLeaks‘. The new images show glass back and triple rear camera array.

Steve McFly is known for accurately leaking images- he has predicted the design of the iPhone 11 Pro before it was announced by Apple.

Along with the image, there are statements that the new iPad models may have a March 2020. The report also mentioned that the dimensions of the new iPads will most likely be similar to the 2018 models.

iPad Pro 2020 leaks

In addition, the 11 inch iPad Pro is expected to have an aluminum back while the 12.9 inch iPad Pro may have an all-glass back case. The thickest point of the new 2020 iPad Pro may be its rear camera bump.

Rounding out the rumors, it’s been said that the iPad Pro 2020 lineup will have the A13X chip, the same one that’s currently inside the iPhone 11 models.