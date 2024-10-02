The iPad Pro with M4 Chip and Nano Texture Glass is $106 Off

Experience all the new features the iPad Pro with the M4 chip has to offer. Today, the 11-inch wi-fi model with Nano-Texture Glass and 1TB storage is down to just $1,593 from its original price of $1,700 on Amazon.

The inclusion of the M4 chip catapults the latest iPad Pro to the cream of the tablet crop, able to handle any and all apps and games you want. In addition, the new OLED technology, dubbed Ultra Retina XDR, makes the screen colors pop and provides vibrant hues and deep blacks for greater immersion in games and video content. You now can edit videos and photos with precision and color accuracy, and the nano texture glass gives a much-needed aspect for drawing and other artistry work.

Rounding out the details are Apple Intelligence support, advanced cameras, and the latest connectivity. Get the discounted iPad Pro with M4 chip and Nano Texture Glass today!