The iPad Pro with M4 is $50 Off

Now is the time to act if you want to experience the OLED-equipped iPad Pro. Today, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB model is down to just $949 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Perhaps the biggest improvement in the iPad Pro line is the OLED screen, marketed as an ‘Ultra Retina XDR’ display for vivid colors and deep blacks. Viewing experience and immersion is unlike anything else on an OLED display, whether you’re doing light image editing or watching your favorite shows on streaming services. The new panel also equals better energy consumption, and you can look forward to an all-day battery that won’t let you down.

Apple also released a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro if you want to take things further. Productivity also gets a nice boost with the iPadOS. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro Wifi 256GB model today!