The latest iPad Air is now $99 off

Now is the time to spring for a new Apple tablet if you’re on the fence. Today, the 10.9 inch iPad Air is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The 2020 4th gen iPad Air sports an edge-to-edge Retina Liquid display with True Tone and wide color technology, bringing videos, apps and games to life. You get the latest A14 chip with Neural Engine to tackle even the heaviest demand in processing. It’s a versatile tablet and becomes more useful when you add an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard into the mix. It’s also light and portable enough that you can bring it anywhere.

The newest model of iPad Air can handle everything you can throw at it and still have enough power for games or watching shows and movies at the end of the day. At $99 off it’s a great deal of savings and value for money!