The latest iPad drops to $431

Are you looking for a discount on the latest model of an Apple iPad? It is not easy to save money on Apple products. However, Amazon always has a deal that you can use to avail discounts on Apple products. You can now enjoy a $28 discount when you buy the latest 10.2-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model of Apple iPad on Amazon.

Apple iPad

This iPad has a great design. It is sleek and lightweight. It comes with a 10.2-inch Retina Display. It produces some amazing colors. Now you can enjoy watching the content with greater view angles and bright colors. Also, the large display makes it possible to easily work with Apple Pencil.

It is a 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It also supports Apple Smart Keyboard. This model runs on the A10 Fusion chip. This chip takes the performance to the next level. So, if you want some impressive speeds, you should buy this model on Amazon.

It also supports the Touch ID fingerprint sensor making it safe and secure. If you want an iPad that runs fast, allows you to make FaceTime HD calls on the go, and provides ultra-fast gigabit-class LTE cellular data, you should buy this latest model of iPad on Amazon.

You will also enjoy a $28 discount when you buy on Amazon. You will only have to pay $431 instead of the original price i.e., $459.