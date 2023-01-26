The Latest M2 iPad Pro Models are $200 Off

Get your hands on the newest M2-powered iPad Pro models at $200 off. Today, you can enjoy a discounted price on both the wi-fi and cellular versions of either the 12.9-inch or 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB or 2TB storage.

The latest iPad Pro sports the newest M2 chip and shows it off in the best way possible. You get a nice boost in the graphical and computer processing end to power any task imaginable, from video editing to playing the latest games. Depending on what you need, you can choose the wi-fi model and get a massive 2TB space, or the 1TB storage with cellular capacity for on-the-go activity.

Liquid Retina XDR with ProMotion is definitely a sight to behold, with everything showing briliiantly on the screen. You also get a 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide camera with LiDAR and Center Stage features.

Buy a discounted iPad Pro with M2 chip today!