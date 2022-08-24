The Lesser-Bezeled iPad Mini 6 is $99 Off

The iPad mini 6 is a marvelous tablet following the mini line, with notable improvements such as an edge-to-edge screen and extreme portability. Today, you can get the 64GB WiFi iPad mini 6 for just $399.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

If you’re too encumbered by a 10 inch tablet then the iPad mini is for you. The 8.3 inch Retina display is great for completing tasks on the go, and with an Apple Pencil you’ll be able to doodle, write down notes and create graphic content wherever you are. Touch ID makes authenticating and access that much easier, and you’ll be able to multi-task and open any app you want with the powerful A15 Bionic chip.

What’s surprising is that you can squeeze out around 10 hours of battery in a single full charge. Apple’s latest mini tablet also has WiFi 6 and landscape stereo speakers. Grab the discounted iPad mini for only $399.99 today!