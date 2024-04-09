iPad

The M1 iPad Air 5 is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

Get the iPad Air 5 at an amazing price in today’s deal. The 64GB Wi-Fi model with M1 chip is down to just $449 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP... $599.00 $449.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

M1 chip aside, you can now choose from additional colors, including purple, pink, and blue to add some flair and mesh with your style. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is a feast for the eyes, displaying true tone colors and brightness for enjoying media. The iPad Air 5 boasts an all-day battery so you can continue to be productive or immerse yourself in your favorite website for hours.

Apple iPad Air

Pair the tablet with a Magic Keyboard and you’ll have a lighter laptop replacement, and a digital notebook with an Apple Pencil. iPadOS is versatile enough to accommodate work and play, as well as multitasking and running the latest apps. Get the discounted iPad Air 5 with M1 chip today!

