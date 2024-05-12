iPad

The M1 iPad Air Gets a $150 Discount

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

The fifth-generation iPad Air was the first to receive the Silicon chip, giving it a boost in the graphical and processing department. Today, the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $449 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Purple

Pair the lightest iPad in Apple’s lineup and the M1 chip and you have yourself a viable laptop replacement. The 5th generation iPad Air has five nice colors for customization and accessorizing with, as well as an all-day battery for working or consuming content on the go. The M1 chip holds well and can play the latest games and apps without a problem.

Apple iPad Air

Connectivity is handled by the Wi-Fi 6 technology and Bluetooth, and there’s Touch ID for unlocking the device and paying via Apple Pay. You can pair it up with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard as well. Get the discounted M1 iPad Air today!

