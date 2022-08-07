The M1-Powered iPad Air Falls $111 Off Today

Everything is faster with the new M1 chip, especially on the latest iPad Air 5. Today, you can grab the 256GB, WiFi and Cellular iPad Air with M1 chip for just $788.09 from its original price of $899 on Amazon.

The M1 chip makes a world of difference in apps, processing and gaming aspects. You’d be able to load up apps and make short work of heavy tasks, such as photo editing, gaming and multitasking. The 10.9 inch Liquid Retina has a wide color, True Tone and anti-reflective coating so you can use it even outdoors.

As for the camera you get 12MP cameras at the front and back, with support for Ultra Wide and Center Stage technology. Stereo speakers, all-day battery and Touch ID round out the discounted M1 iPad Air’s features. Plus, you can get it in the color you want, including starlight, pink, purple, blue and space gray. Buy the $111 off M1 iPad Air 5 today!