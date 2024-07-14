iPad

The M2 11-inch iPad Air with 1TB Storage is $75 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

The iPad Air is no longer just a lightweight tablet with the addition of the M2 chip. Today, the 11-inch iPad Air with M2 chip and 1TB of storage is down to just $1,024 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $1,099.00 $1,024.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Having a powerful and versatile tablet is more useful than you’d think, and the M2 iPad Air does just that. The 11-inch display houses Liquid Retina technology for true tone and wide color for stunning visuals, letting you edit images and watch movies in vivid detail. Multitasking is a cinch with the new chip, and you can even play the latest games while on the go. Of course, the all-day battery should suffice so you won’t have to worry about plugging in the middle of the day.

Apple iPad Air

Pair the iPad Air with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and it transforms into a laptop replacement in a pinch. Advanced cameras allow you to capture moments or communicate with video. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Suerte
New ‘Suerte’ Shot on iPhone ad emerges
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro officially available in other regions
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple launches Apple Watch for Kids page
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Two new background sounds might launch on iOS 18
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
40W fast charging arriving on iPhone 16 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ Time Bandits official trailer revealed
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance teaser for season 2 seen on social media
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Three new titles coming soon to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Siri
What to expect with Siri on Apple Intelligence rollout
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
New features coming to Apple Watch series 10
1 Min Read
Lost your password?