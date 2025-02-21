iPad

The M2 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 iPad Air

Amazon has the M2 iPad Air marked $100 off, which is a good deal for a versatile gadget that packs in a powerful performance, a stunning display, advanced cameras, and Apple Intelligence features.

Advertisements

Powered by the M2 Chip, the iPad Air allows running multiple apps at once, letting you multitask and to get work done faster. 128GB of storage would be enough for storing a fair number of videos, images, documents, games, and apps.

M2 iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display featuring advanced technology such as ultralow reflectivity, True Tone and P3 Wide Color, letting you see colors in a majestic view, with landscape stereo speakers to complete the experience. Equipped with an ultra-wide front and wide back cam with 12MP specs and support for Center Stage, you can capture videos in 4k and keep yourself in focus during calls or meetings.

Compatible with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, you can turn your iPad into a mini computer or artistic canvas. Order your iPad Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 16e
12-Minute iPhone 16e announcement video uploaded by Apple
1 Min Read
C1 Modem
Apple introduces new C1 modem
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple ceased production for iPhone 14
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
This year sees big changes in the iPhone design 
1 Min Read
Spotify
New premium tier with AI features coming to Spotify
1 Min Read
iOS 18.5
iOS 18.5 is already being tested by Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp releases chat theme and bubble customizations
1 Min Read
Apple
27-inch Mini-LED display in the works
1 Min Read
Apple
Mysterious Apple launch posted by Tim Cook turned out to be the iPhone 16e
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?