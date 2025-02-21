The M2 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off

Amazon has the M2 iPad Air marked $100 off, which is a good deal for a versatile gadget that packs in a powerful performance, a stunning display, advanced cameras, and Apple Intelligence features.

Powered by the M2 Chip, the iPad Air allows running multiple apps at once, letting you multitask and to get work done faster. 128GB of storage would be enough for storing a fair number of videos, images, documents, games, and apps.

It comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display featuring advanced technology such as ultralow reflectivity, True Tone and P3 Wide Color, letting you see colors in a majestic view, with landscape stereo speakers to complete the experience. Equipped with an ultra-wide front and wide back cam with 12MP specs and support for Center Stage, you can capture videos in 4k and keep yourself in focus during calls or meetings.

Compatible with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, you can turn your iPad into a mini computer or artistic canvas.