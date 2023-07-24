The M2 iPad Pro is $150 Off

The latest M2 iPad Pro is a powerhouse tablet, capable of handling every app, software, and task you can throw at it. Today, the 12.9 inch WiFi 1TB model is down to just $1,649 from its original price of $1,799 on Amazon.

iPadOS gets a nice boost with the M2 chip. Liquid Retina XDR is something to experience alongside ProMotion technology for smooth transition and scrolling, while True Tone will prove to be a gamebreaker for content creators and artists. The 12.9 inch iPad Pro with M2 chip supports Apple Pencil 2 as well as its hover feature, making it a true tablet for drawing, painting, and more.

Rounding out its specs are an all-day battery, WiFi 6E, Face ID for unlocking and more convenient purchases, and a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. Get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip at a discounted price today!