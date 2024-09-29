The M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB is $900 Off

Need a work tablet that can easily carry loads of digital content and files? Then today’s deal will surely make you pay attention. Today, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi/Cellular 2TB storage is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $2,400 on Amazon.

Large storage capacity aside, there’s a lot to like about the 6th-generation iPad Pro. The M2 chip is powerful enough to run any app, even the most demanding ones right on your tablet. The Liquid Retina XDR shows the graphics in amazing detail, from the last pixel of any photo editing or when you’re watching your favorite shows.

The all-day battery should last you enough for several daily workflows and entertainment. Rounding out the details are Face ID, 12MP and 10MP rear cameras, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Get the discounted M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2TB model today!