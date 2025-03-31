iPad

The M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

The iPad Air is a portable and lightweight tablet that can do nearly every task, especially with the M3 chip in tow. Today, the Wi-Fi 128GB model is down to just $549 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

While advertised as lightweight, the M3 iPad Air can do a lot of things you usually need a laptop for. It has support for Apple Intelligence, as well as Wi-Fi 6E for utmost stability and online connectivity. Touch ID is there for making Apple Pay payments, signing into apps, and unlocking the device. Meanwhile, advanced cameras ensure you can capture 4K videos and photos, and do FaceTime calls without sacrificing video quality.

iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $549.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Moreover, you get a gorgeous display made of Liquid Retina technology, and it comes with advanced features such as True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color. Get the discounted M3 iPad Air WiFi with 128GB storage today!

