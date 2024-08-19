iPad

The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is discounted to an attractive price point for those who want to upgrade or experience a high-end tablet. Today, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the addition of an OLED screen, the newest iPad Pro is better than ever. Once you experience the technology you’d have a hard time going back to older screens, thanks to darker and more vivid hues. Up front is the M4 chip for running all the latest games and apps, even those that usually require a desktop computer. The iPad Pro can be a fitting replacement when you need to do some work outside, and it’s more portable compared to a laptop.

M4 iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro will have support for Apple Intelligence when it launches. Plus, there’s a capable 12MP rear camera and front camera for selfies and videoconferences. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Threads
Threads launches new analytics features and more
1 Min Read
iPhone
California to support iPhone driver’s license soon
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra outpaces SE model in sales
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Android phones
Remote vulnerability discovered in Android phones
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games store debuts in EU
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Online leak reveals colors for the iPhone 16 Pro
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $100 Off
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
Repeat permissions required for macOS Sequoia screen recording users
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6
iOS 17.6 no longer supported
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro with M4 chip begins shipping
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?