The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is discounted to an attractive price point for those who want to upgrade or experience a high-end tablet. Today, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

With the addition of an OLED screen, the newest iPad Pro is better than ever. Once you experience the technology you’d have a hard time going back to older screens, thanks to darker and more vivid hues. Up front is the M4 chip for running all the latest games and apps, even those that usually require a desktop computer. The iPad Pro can be a fitting replacement when you need to do some work outside, and it’s more portable compared to a laptop.

The latest iPad Pro will have support for Apple Intelligence when it launches. Plus, there’s a capable 12MP rear camera and front camera for selfies and videoconferences. Get it today!