iPad

The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad Pro with the M4 chip is definitely a must-own especially if you like OLED screens and the latest Apple chip. Today, the Wi-Fi model with 256GB of storage is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Highlights of the iPad Pro include the Ultra Retina XDR display and the M4 chip, which work in conjunction to produce high-end graphics on a vivid screen. All your games and content will look fantastic, and working through the day will be a breeze.

An all-day battery means the M4 iPad Pro can serve as a laptop replacement when you’re on the go, while 12MP cameras take care of the communication and taking photos and videos. Combined with a keyboard or a stylus and you have a machine that can do nearly everything. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro today!

