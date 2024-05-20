iPad

The M4 iPad Pro is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

Get a good deal off the newly launched iPad Pro with the M4 chip. Today, the 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $949.99 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $999.00 $949.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Headlining the newest iPad Pro is the Ultra Retina XDR display, which is an OLED panel short for that deep black and vibrant hues. Everything just changes and becomes better when you’re watching your favorite TV show, browsing on social media, or doing some photo or video editing on the go. Don’t forget the new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro, as they can turn the iPad Pro into a superb laptop replacement.

M4 iPad Pro

With the iPadOS you can download apps on the App Store and multitask to your heart’s content. Rounding out the details are WiFi 6E, USB-C, advanced cameras, Portrait mode selfies, and Center Stage. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to have a Sub-$500 price tag
1 Min Read
Apple Promo
Latest Apple Promo increases Trade-In values for iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple
Notifications to be auto-summarized by AI in new iOS 18 feature
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 3 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro to launch in other regions soon
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit releases new Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro teardown video
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple increases old iPhone 15 Trade-in values
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
This is Your Last Chance to Snag the M1 iPad Air at $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 lineup to have a ‘Slim’ addition
1 Min Read
Delta Emulator App
Delta emulator app changes icon to avoid lawsuit
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 expected release date
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
Apple’s High-End Headphones is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?