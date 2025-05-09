iPad

The M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro has a brand new screen technology and a chip that can handle any app or task. Today, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The iPad Pro with M4 chip is what you need if you want a powerful companion. The M4 chip runs even the most intensive apps without a sweat, allowing you to edit videos on the go. Gamers will love the fact that they can amp the graphics settings and get smooth framerates. In terms of entertainment, the iPad Pro can stream videos, browse the web, and give you access to your social media accounts.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Ultra Retina XDR display is a noteworthy mention- it’s OLED technology that gives you more vibrant colors and deep blacks. All that in an all-day battery makes the iPad Pro the undisputed choice. Get it today!

