The Magic Keyboard Case for M4 iPad Pro is $20 Off

Grab a companion keyboard case for your newly bought M4 iPad Pro at a discounted price. Today, the iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro M4 is down to just $279 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Magic Keyboard is the perfect fit for the M4 iPad Pro, with a glass trackpad, haptic feedback, USB-C passthrough, magnetic attachability, and of course, back and front protection. You can get that perfect angle in relation to the screen anytime, thanks to the two-cantilever hinge design. The keys themselves are a joy to feel, with scissor mechanisms and backlit options when you need them. Plus, the glass trackpad has haptic feedback and supports Multi-Touch gestures via cursor.

When done, the case offers all-around protection against drops, scrapes, and scratches. You can choose between black or white color depending on your preference or style. Get the discounted Magic Keyboard Case for the M4 iPad Pro today!