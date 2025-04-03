iPad

The New 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

The new base model iPad is here and better than ever, with a faster chip and USB-C connection. Today, the 512GB wi-fi variant is down to just $599 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The inclusion of the A16 chip makes the iPad a versatile device, capable of entertainment and light work whenever you need it. It has USB-C connection now so you don’t have to bring extra Lightning cables. The 11-inch Retina display is good enough for viewing all kinds of content, from emails to browsing and watching your favorite shows and movies on the go. Streaming videos and social media clips work particularly well in this regard. You can also pair it with a Magic Keyboard to turn it into a replacement laptop, or an Apple Pencil so you can take notes or draw.

iPad
Preview Product Price
New Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver New Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP... $649.00 $599.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Rounding out the features are an all-day battery and Wi-Fi 6 technology. Get the discounted iPad Wi-Fi 512GB today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
watchOS 11.4
Sleep Alarm update arrives with watchOS 11.4
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max gets new firmware update for low latency and lossless audio
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple News Food added to Apple News+ subscription
1 Min Read
AirPods
New AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Firmware now available
1 Min Read
iPad
Gurman reveals upcoming iPad lineup
1 Min Read
Health App
Health app revamp expected in iOS 19.4
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro
Apple might debut M5 iPad Pro in 2025
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
M6 Chip
Apple is developing the M6 Chip with modem
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro
The M5 MacBook Pro Won’t have a new design
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to donate to relief efforts in Thailand and Myanmar earthquake
1 Min Read
iPad Air
The M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?