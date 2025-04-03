The New 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off

The new base model iPad is here and better than ever, with a faster chip and USB-C connection. Today, the 512GB wi-fi variant is down to just $599 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The inclusion of the A16 chip makes the iPad a versatile device, capable of entertainment and light work whenever you need it. It has USB-C connection now so you don’t have to bring extra Lightning cables. The 11-inch Retina display is good enough for viewing all kinds of content, from emails to browsing and watching your favorite shows and movies on the go. Streaming videos and social media clips work particularly well in this regard. You can also pair it with a Magic Keyboard to turn it into a replacement laptop, or an Apple Pencil so you can take notes or draw.

Rounding out the features are an all-day battery and Wi-Fi 6 technology. Get the discounted iPad Wi-Fi 512GB today!