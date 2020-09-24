The new Apple iPad drops down to $299

Looking for a tablet upgrade that won’t break the bank? Today’s deal was made just for you!

The new iPad 10.2 inch model lineup is enjoying huge discounts on Amazon, starting with the 32GB version at $299 and the 128GB version at just $395. That’s a $30 and $34 savings right there.

iPad

The iPad is Apple’s budget-friendly tablet with impressive specs. You get a high-powered A12 processor with Neural Engine, a crystal clear Retina display as the screen and support for Smart Keyboard and the 1st gen Apple Pencil. This unlocks the iPad to more than just a tablet and as a laptop replacement.

A single charge lasts up to 10 hours. Other bells and whistles include stereo speakers, an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera. You also get Touch ID for Apple Pay and authentication and a Lightning connector for accessories and charging.

Get the surprisingly cost-efficient iPad at just $299 today!