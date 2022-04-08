The new iPad Air is $70 off

Experience the latest iPad Air in a plethora of colorful options. Today, the WiFi 256GB model of the iPad Air 5 is down to just $679 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

iPad Air

The newest iPad Air is a significant improvement over its predecessor. It now has the vaunted M1 chip for powering apps and games with ease, and you get a bright and accurate display with Liquid Retina and True Tone technology.

Touch ID has been relegated to the top for easier authentication and access, while the 12MP rear camera now has Center Stage for video calls. Apple’s latest tablet supports Magic Keyboard and the Smart Keyboard Folio, which effectively turns it into a mini-laptop for browsing, watching videos or taking notes, among others.

A single full charge is rated to last all day, and it has both 5G technology and stereo landscape speakers. Get the newest iPad Air at an amazing $70 discount today!