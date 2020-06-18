The new iPad drops to $329

Now you can save $99.01 on buying the latest model of Apple iPad 10.2-inch with 128 GB storage on Amazon. It is available in Silver and is the Wi-Fi-only model of the iPad. The original price of this model is $329 and you can get it on Amazon for $329.99 with free shipping.

Apple iPad

It is an amazing tablet. The iPad solves most of your problems when you are on the go. You can watch videos, play games, or even use it for official work purposes. You can attend meetings and use the latest software on it. It is highly portable and will give you 10 hours of battery life. It can be a perfect camping partner for you too.

It comes with a 10.2-inch Retina Display that allows you to view the content with ease. It is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip that allows you to run several apps at the same time. Also, it has a great 8MP rear camera that you can use to capture stunning photos.

The front-facing HD camera allows you to make FaceTime calls anywhere and anytime you want. So, what are you waiting for, make sure that you buy this model of the latest iPad on Amazon and save $99.01? Avail this offer before the deal ends or the stock finishes.