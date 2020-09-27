The new iPad Mini 5 is $60 cheaper

Had your sights on the new iPad Mini 5 but don’t want to spring for the Apple tablet at full price?

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for! The new iPad Mini 5 with 256GB storage is $59 off and priced at just $489.99 on Amazon today. You can get the device in your preferred color, be it Space Gray, Silver or Gold.

Apple iPad Mini

Instead of asking the question, ‘what can the iPad Mini 5 do?’ the better question is, what can’t it? The 7.9 inch Retina Display is excellent for a variety of entertainment and productive tasks. The A12 Bionic chip makes short work of even the most demanding apps and games, while the 256GB storage should suffice for all the photos, games and apps you’ll be downloading.

A single full battery lasts up to 10 hours which should get you through a busy day. The Touch ID, 7MP FaceTime front camera and stereo speakers are icing on the cake.

Now’s your chance- buy the discounted iPad Mini 5 today!