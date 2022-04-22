The new iPad Mini drops to an all-time low

Need a dependable device that can do a lot of everyday tasks and is portable enough to fit in your bag? Apple’s newest iPad mini 6 is the answer. Today, you can get the 64GB WiFi and Cellular model for just $589.99 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini

The iPad mini is the jack of all trades in a small form factor. At just 8.3 inches you won’t have any problems stowing it with you on business trips and errands. It’s powerful enough to handle most daily tasks, including browsing, doing research, taking notes and running apps and games. You can watch Netflix or Apple TV+ even while on the go.

iPad mini improvements include a new edge-to-edge design, a USB-C for charging and connectivity and landscape stereo speakers. It’s also 5G capable and offers an all-day battery.