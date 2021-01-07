The New iPad Pro 1TB is $70 Off

For those who feel encumbered lugging a traditional laptop around, Apple has a solution for you. In a stroke of luck, the new iPad Pro is down to just $1,429.94 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon. That’s a $69.06 savings right there on a versatile device you can bring with you anywhere.

The 12.9 inch display is bright and color faithful enough to allow for photo and video editing, watching movies and running apps. Inside is an A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine that makes short work of apps and games. Combined, these two hardware should suffice for most of your everyday task and then some.

iPad Pro

The 1TB space and Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support make it more convenience and portable compared to traditional laptops. Tablet-wise, the built-in cameras, Face ID and speaker audio are better than stock hardware in a laptop. Bring home the new 12.9 inch 1TB iPad Pro WiFi model today!