The New iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off

$50 can go a long way with a base model iPad that can handle all your basic entertainment and browsing needs. Today, the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The latest iPad sports a newer A16 chip, a slew of color options, and USB-C connection. It’s great for editing photos and playing immersive games in the App Store, and boasts an all-day battery so you can watch or play whenever you want. iPadOS lets you multitask and run multiple apps or browser windows. It also comes with Apple Pencil supports so you can write or draw with greater precision.

The change from Lightning to USB-C makes the iPad more modern, and you’ll be able to use a single charger for all your daily drivers. Last but not least, there’s a 12MP front and rear camera to handle selfies and video calls. Get it today!