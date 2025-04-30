iPad

The New iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

$50 can go a long way with a base model iPad that can handle all your basic entertainment and browsing needs. Today, the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

The latest iPad sports a newer A16 chip, a slew of color options, and USB-C connection. It’s great for editing photos and playing immersive games in the App Store, and boasts an all-day battery so you can watch or play whenever you want. iPadOS lets you multitask and run multiple apps or browser windows. It also comes with Apple Pencil supports so you can write or draw with greater precision.

iPad
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The change from Lightning to USB-C makes the iPad more modern, and you’ll be able to use a single charger for all your daily drivers. Last but not least, there’s a 12MP front and rear camera to handle selfies and video calls. Get it today!

