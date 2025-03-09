The New iPad WiFi with 128GB is $20 Off

It’s rare to see a discount on a just-announced iPad model, so this Apple deal might catch your eye. Today, the iPad 11-inch WiFi with 128GB storage is down to just $429 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.
The newest iPad sports Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6, and a Liquid Retina display, all of which would come in handy for daily use. The A16 chip should be serviceable enough for running all the apps you use, including a browser, social media apps, and the occasional email. The Liquid Retina display shows excellent color range and is suitable for binge-watching your favorite movies or content creation. Wi-Fi 6 ensures you stay connected and get high-speed internet for streaming and downloads.
Touch ID is situated at the top button and can be useful for quick app signing, making payments, and unlocking the device. Get the discounted iPad Wi-Fi 128GB today!