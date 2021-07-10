The Newest 11 inch M1 Powered iPad Pro is Down $50

Apple’s newest iPad Pro is anything but an ordinary tablet, what with the M1 chip powering up the device. Today, the 11 inch WiFi model with 128GB of storage is down to just $749 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The inclusion of the M1 chip takes the iPad Pro to the next level. You’ll love how the Liquid Retina display brings out the best detail and color in videos, images and games, thanks to P3 wide color, True Tone and ProMotion technology.

The compact design belies the fact that you can pair it up with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard and gain the productivity of most modern laptops. It also supports the latest wireless connectivity in 5G and WiFi 6. The camera gets an upgrade via Ultra Wide with Center Stage feature, as well as LiDAR for video, AR and photos.

For work, play or content, the $50 off 11 inch iPad Pro is your best bet. Buy it today!