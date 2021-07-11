The newest iPad Air drops $60 in price

If you’re looking for an Apple tablet that’s thin, versatile and something you can bring along with you everyday then the 2020 iPad Air is an excellent choice. Today, the 10.9 inch 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $539 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The iPad Air can shoot and edit 4K video, which is impressive given that it only weighs a mere pound. The 10.9 inch display sports Liquid Retina for an absolutely faithful rendition and interpretation of color, images and video.

Add the necessary attachments and you’ll be able to edit photos or take notes with the Apple Pencil, or type away with improved efficiency with the Magic Keyboard. Inside is an A14 chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for Apple Pay and security and an HD front camera for streaming or video conferences with family and friends.

Buy the newest iPad Air 64GB for just $539 today!